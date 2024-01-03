Sonali Bendre visits Neelkanth to start her year, misses Geeta Kapur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Actor Sonali Bendre visited Neelkanth to start her year on a good note.

Sonali took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit.

She captioned the post, "Started the year with a visit to the Neelkanth... I hope the poison of negative thoughts and actions can be overcome this year with his blessings! #HarHarMahadev PS: @geeta_kapurofficial thought of you.#Neelkanth #NeelkanthMahadev #Shiva #NewYear2024 #SwitchOnTheSunshine #PositiveThoughts #GoodVibesOnly #NewBeginnings."

She wore a full-length purple jacket and light-coloured pants. She also added an off-white muffler with white sneakers.

Sonali also mentioned choreographer Geeta Kapur, with whom she shared the screen as one of the judged in the reality show 'India's Best Dancer 3.' Apart from, Geeta and Sonali, 'India's Best Dancer 3' was judged by Terence Lewis.

Sonali also took rickshaw rides, and cable car rides with her family in Haridwar on her birthday, that was on January 1. She also attended the Ganga Aarti. She shared the image of her to Haridwar visit on Instagram and wrote, "E-rickshaw, cable car rides, what a day in Haridwar with the most amazing Gangaji Aarti... Thank you @pilibhithouseharidwar (for sneaking us in and out so smoothly!!!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series, 'Broken News'. In the show, she played the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.

She made her acting debut with the 1994 film 'Aag', which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Shakti Kapoor. Her first big hit was the action romance 'Diljale' which was released in 1996 and later she was also part of movies such as 'Major Saab', 'Sarfarosh', 'Duplicate', Zakhm', 'Chori Chori'and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', among others.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the USA. After undergoing treatment for months, she finally defeated the disease and came out victorious, and since then she has been raising awareness about cancer.

