Sonali Bendre wishes Kartik Aaryan on his birthday

Mumbai, Nov 22 Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre wished birthday boy Kartik Aaryan as he turned a year older on the 22nd of November.

Sharing a picture featuring herself with Kartik at an event, Sonali wrote on social media, “Happy Birthday, @kartikaaryan. Wishing you the best, always!” Actress Ananya Panday also took to her social media to wish her co-star Kartik on his birthday. She also dropped the teaser of their new movie together titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Sharing the teaser, Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday, Ray, from your Rumi. my gift to you and our return gift to everyone.” #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW!” Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan also shared the teaser and wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday love…yeh raha Ray ka return gift. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS!”

Talking about the movie, the Kartik and Aaryan starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ is set to arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2025. The film also marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, after their 2019 movie ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Earlier in the day today, Kartik, on account of his birthday, was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

The actor was mobbed by fans who couldn't believe their luck to see their favourite star in front of them. The birthday boy made their day by obliging to click selfies with them all.

