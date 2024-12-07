Sonali Kulkarni says her casting in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ happened purely by chance

Mumbai, Dec 7 Actress Sonali Kulkarni, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema, and is known for her work in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Taxi No. 9 2 11’, ‘Chandu Champion’ and others’ has completed 100 projects in her illustrious career of more than two decades. The actress walked down the memory lane and shared how she became a part of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

‘Dil Chahta Hai’, which marked the directorial debut of Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, has over the years gained a cult following owing to its timeless storytelling, music and pretty much the excellence in every department.

The actress spoke with IANS, and shared that her coming on-board for the film was driven purely by chance.

The actress told IANS, “I never imagined Dil Chahta Hai would become such a cult classic, especially since I was just a budding actor at the time. I was full of enthusiasm, already exploring international projects, but I was in a phase where the joy of working mattered most. Zoya Akhtar, who was the casting director, saw my photos purely by chance. During that era, actors would do photo sessions and distribute their portfolios. As fate would have it, someone carrying my photos dropped them, and Zoya happened to spot them. She called me in for a look test, and I was immediately drawn to her warm personality and the amazing vibe at the audition”.

She continued, “The audition took place at Excel Entertainment's office, which was new at the time. Ritesh Sidhwani was producing for the first time, and Farhan Akhtar was making his directorial debut. I loved the camaraderie between Farhan, Zoya, and Ritesh, and their bond translated beautifully into their work. Being part of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ was a joy. The discipline and meticulous planning on set were remarkable. And of course, my song ‘Wo Ladki Hai Kahan’ became a turning point in my career. Even after working on over 100 films, it remains a milestone I’ll always cherish”.

When asked after working on 100 titles what keeps her going, the actress said, “It fuels my ambition and keeps me striving for more. There are several roles I've always dreamed of playing. One of them is a character inspired from Tamasha, the world of clowny dancers. Another is a role deeply rooted in sports, showcasing the spirit and discipline of an athlete. The list of aspirations is long, but these two are at the top, and I truly hope they become part of my journey and career (sic)”.

The actress is quite active on OTT as well, and was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Manvat Murders’. The actress feels that the medium of OTT gives actors reassurance and security as it makes sure the work of actors reaches a wider audience.

Talking about the same, she said, “OTT ensures your work reaches a global audience almost instantly. You don’t have to wait endlessly, which is a relief because there are 8-9 films in my career that never got released. That void ...the feeling of your work being unseen is disheartening. With OTT, that fear is gone. Your work will be released, it will find an audience, and you’ll earn their appreciation”.

She further mentioned, “For an actor, that’s incredibly reassuring. However, with the rise of OTT, there’s also an influx of new talent. The competition has become fierce, almost cutthroat. I’ve noticed how far people go just to work, they’re ready to take drastic pay cuts, work for free, or even co-produce projects just to secure opportunities”.

She also spoke about her upcoming projects, as she said, “Currently, I’m working on a Marathi film directed by Prasad Oak, and another Marathi project is set to begin next week. In Hindi, I’m involved in a film titled ‘Palatwar’. Then there’s ‘Knock Knock Kaun Hai’, directed by Prabal and produced by Daya Shetty, which is ready for release. I’m also part of a web series called ‘Oops Ab Kya Yaar’, where I play a fabulous character that I’m really excited about”.

“My schedule is a mix of web shows, regional films, ongoing discussions, and a few Hindi films in the pipeline. Alongside my work, I’m surrounded by a loving family, loads of happiness, decent earnings, incredible friends and colleagues, and an amazing team that keeps me going strong. I couldn’t be more grateful”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor