Sonam, Anil, Boney & Sanjay extend warmest wishes to their beloved matriarch on 90th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 27 The Kapoor family of Bollywood-- Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor have come together to celebrate a momentous occasion as matriarch Nirmal Kapoor turns 90.

Overflowing with love and admiration, the family marked this special milestone with heartfelt tributes, cherished memories, and a joyous celebration, honoring the incredible matriarch who has been a guiding force in their lives.

Taking to Instagram, actress Sonam, daughter of Anil Kapoor, shared a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor on her 90th birthday. In the post, she showcased a collection of unseen pictures, including a touching moment of Nirmal holding Sonam's son, Vayu.

Fans were treated to a nostalgic monochrome childhood photo of Sonam with her beloved dadi, as well as a beautiful snapshot from her wedding. The post was simply captioned, “Happy 90th dadi love you!” capturing the warmth and love that defines their family bond.

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram, where he has 6.1 million followers, to celebrate his mother Nirmal Kapoor’s 90th birthday with a heartfelt post.

He shared a series of throwback photos, including a cherished childhood snapshot and joyful family group pictures. In his touching caption, he expressed, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!”

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor also took to social media to honor his mother on her 90th birthday, sharing a heartfelt solo portrait of her. In his touching message, he wrote, “Mummy ji, happy 90th birthday! Just one more decade until a century. We need you to be there for us, bless us, protect us, and above all, keep guiding us.”

Sanjay took to Instagram to share joyful moments from his mother Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday celebration. The photos feature Nirmal glowing in a lovely pink suit, surrounded by two delicious cakes placed on the table before her.

Among the celebration snapshots are heartfelt images of family members, including Anil, Rhea, Khushi, and others, all coming together to mark this special occasion.

In his heartfelt note, Sanjay wrote, “Happy birthday Mom… we love you,” beautifully encapsulating the warmth and affection of the day.

Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo with Nirmal, in which both can be seen twinning in green ethnic outfits. She wrote: "Happy birthday dadi".

Nirmal was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor, who passed away in September 2011. The couple have three sons Boney, Anil and Sanjay.

