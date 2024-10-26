Sonam Bajwa shares a glimpse of her Saturday healthy breakfast

Mumbai, Oct 26 Popular Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa started her Saturday morning with a plateful of healthy delicacies.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of her breakfast, which had avocados, steamed broccoli and scrambled eggs.

She then posted a picture of a cabin in the wilderness surrounded by mountains. The actress captioned it: “This” with a yellow heart emoji along with the song La Vie En Rose by Emily Watts playing in the background.

Sonam was last seen on screen in the film “Kudi Haryane Val Di” directed by Rakesh Dhawan. The film also stars Ammy Virk. It told the story of a Punjabi man uninterested in wrestling falling for a Haryanvi woman passionate about the sport. He strives to embrace her love for wrestling, to win her heart.

The actress will be seen in “Housefull 5”, which features a star-studded lineup led by Akshay Kumar.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, The film promises to bring together an impressive array of seasoned actors, including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Chunky Pandey will reprise his comedic role as Aakhri Pasta in the film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Production for ‘Housefull 5’ commenced on September 15 in London, where the initial 45 days of shooting will take place. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

The ‘Housefull’ series was launched in 2010 and has since enjoyed three successful sequels: ‘Housefull 2’ in 2012, ‘Housefull 3’ in 2016, and ‘Housefull 4’ in 2019.

The cast had to shoot for over 45 days on cruise. The sail commenced from London and made stops in France, Spain, before returning to the UK.

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released.

The second installment had a larger star cast with names such Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani. The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor