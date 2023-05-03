Sonam Bajwa takes a dig at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, says, they 'can go to Karan Johar’s house' and get auditions

Sonam Bajwa has sparked a controversy of sorts with her recent remark against Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. During a recent interview, the actress took a dig at star kids and spoke about how kids from filmi families have direct access to acclaimed filmmakers in the Hindi film industry and she hoped that she could also get similar opportunities.In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sonam was asked if there was 'one thing' she would want to steal from 'young-age actresses'. When Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's names were taken, Sonam responded with “nothing.” But then added, “They can go to Karan Johar’s house and discuss and get to audition. If I get to do all of that, then yeah…”Sonam had recently opened up about her song being left out on the edit floor during Street Dancer 3D, which starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She told Siddharth Kannan,

“I felt very bad. Firstly, I never wanted to do a song. But the team was so looked up to. Remo is such a senior artist, director, choreographer. Varun Dhawan is loved by everyone. I was in two minds, should I do the song, should I not do the song. But they’d reached out to me, so I decided to go ahead. And when the song didn’t make it to the final edit of the film, I was very disheartened.” Sonam shared she was “disheartened” when her song removed and added, “The industry is quick to label you as someone who only does songs. I heard things like that. I felt disheartened, but what else can you do? Other songs were also removed from the film, maybe. The filmmaker would always think about making their film the best it can be. And it’s fair to think like that… I don’t blame anyone, but I felt bad for myself. But you just learn, and next time, I’ll be more thoughtful about making decisions.” On the professional front, Sonam was recently part of Akshay Kumar's US Tour of The Entertainers along with actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and others. This year, she will also be seen in Carry On Jatta 3. In the film, she will be reuniting with Gippy Grewal. Directed by Smeep Kang, it also has Binnu Dhillon. She will also be seen in the Punjabi film, Godday Godday Chaa. Sonam Bajwa started her acting career in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck. She played the leading female role in the 2014 film Punjab 1984. She won the PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Best Actress in 2020 for Ardab Mutiyaran.