Sonam Bajwa urges all to 'come together & stand by Punjab' during this time of crisis

Mumbai, Sep 1 A heartbroken Sonam Bajwa has expressed her sorrow after seeing the current situation in Punjab amidst the ongoing floods in the state.

However, the 'Sardaarji 2' actress is hopeful that Punjab will overcome this latest crisis with its everlasting spirit of unity and resilience.

Dropping a couple of photos of the waterlogged areas of Punjab, Bajwa wrote on the photo-sharing app: "In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown."

The 'Ardab Mutiyaran' actress revealed that she has been helping those affected by donating to organizations actively working on the ground as rescue teams. Urging others to do the same, Bajwa added: "I am doing my part to help by donating to organizations actively working on ground as rescue teams, and I humbly urge you to do yours too. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference in someone’s life right now. Let’s come together and stand by Punjab in this crucial time," along with a folded hands emoji.

Earlier, the makers of Bajwa and Ammy Virk's highly anticipated sequel, "Nikka Zaildar 4" decided to push the release of the film amidst the Punjab floods. Originally slated to release in the cinema halls on September 12, the drama will now be out on October 21.

Additionally, Virk also lent his support to those affected by the Punjab floods.

The 'Qismat' actor has decided to adopt 200 houses that have lost everything in these devastating floods.

"Our hearts ache seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

