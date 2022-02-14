Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja mark Valentine's Day with these heartfelt posts on Instagram

Valentine's Day is finally here, and our star couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja is making sure to seize the special occasion.

On Monday morning, the two took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heartfelt posts for each other.

Sharing an adorable photograph with Anand, the 'Delhi 6' actor wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day. Nothing more important than love."

On the other hand, Anand dropped a string of his throwback images with Sonam. In all the pictures, we can see Sonam and Anand holding each other's hands.

"Forever. Everyday phenomenal," he captioned the post.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony.

( With inputs from ANI )

