Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Expecting Second Baby? What We Know So Far

Fashion icon and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their second child. Couple tied knot in 2018 welcomed their first baby Vayu in August 20, 2022 after 5 years-of marriage. According to Pinkvilla reports, Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families. The source further stated that an official announcement will be made soon. However their is no official announcement from couple.

While talking about motherhood Sonam Kapoor revealed that motherhood has softened her, yet also made me more resilient. "I'm more intuitive and in touch with myself, and my patience has grown. To all mothers: you're doing fine. Take your time, savor each moment, and don't rush. We all make mistakes; just be present."

Post marriage, Sonam Kapoor has shifted her priorities from films to family and moved her base from Mumbai to London, the actress is still actively building her career as a global ambassador for Dior and a co-founder of the luxury car care brand, Bhaane Group. Sonam Kapoor has been away from the entertainment world after embracing motherhood. For those unaware, she was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor in 2019. When asked about the same in a previous interview with News18, the actress admitted that she is excited to make her comeback to the big screen.