Sonam Kapoor and son Vayu's fun dance session become muse for Anand Ahuja's 'Sunday Funday'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her enjoyable Sunday dancing with her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, as they became the inspiration for Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Sunday and shared adorable pictures with her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

In the photos, Sonam wore a light white dress while holding Vayu close. The little one sported a green shirt and denim jeans.

Sonam gracefully danced with her son, holding her outfit with one hand, as captured in the moment.

Their lovely home served as the backdrop, with Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja, taking the photos, as mentioned in the caption.

In her post, Sonam wrote, "Sunday funday dancing with my cub @anandahuja #leo #doubleleo #musictogether."

Fans couldn't stop gushing over Sonam Kapoor and her little munchkin, showering them with love in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Awww!! Love love love this @sonamkapoor,"

Another user commented, "Awww so sweet!!"

In 2022, after their son was born, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja revealed his name as Vayu on Instagram. They also asked for blessings for their new family member.

With a lovely picture of the three of them, the caption read, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film Blind. She is gearing up to start shooting for her next movie, Battle for Bittora, later this year.

