Sonam Kapoor celebrates 7 years of ‘Padman’

Mumbai, Feb 9 Sonam Kapoor played the role of Pari Walia in the 2018 social comedy "Padman". Released on 9th February 2018, the project has clocked 7 years of release.

Commemorating the milestone, Sonam Kapoor shared some stills and videos from the drama on the stories section of her Instagram handle.

Written and helmed by R. Balki, the film is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas. His inspiring journey was also narrated by Twinkle Khanna in her fictional story "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad."

While Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lakshmikant Chauhan aka Pad Man in the film, Radhika Apte is seen as his better half, Gayatri Chauhan.

The cast of the movie also saw Jyoti Subhash, Mrinmayee Godbole, Parul Chouhan, Soumya Vyas, Yogesh Shreekant Pandey, A. R. Rama, Himika Bose, Mrudul Satam, Riva Bubber, Rakesh Chaturvedi, Wahib Kapadia, Rajesh Tiwari, Urmila Mahanta, and Suneel Sinha in pivotal roles.

Aside from being an actress, Sonam Kapoor is also a true-blue fashionista. The diva recently walked the ramp at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025. During the event, she even paid tribute to the late fashion icon Rohit Bal. Going by the videos doing rounds on the internet, Sonam Kapoor broke down as she greeted the audience with folded hands. The show paid tribute to the late Rohit Bal with a special runway presentation that featured many prominent figures from various fields.

Sonam Kapoor opted for a white outfit under a heavily embellished long ivory jacket for her ramp walk. She tied her hair and added red flowers as part of her retro look.

Work-wise, Sonam Kapoor will next be a part of the upcoming drama “Battle of Bittora". The project is a cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chau-han’s novel of the same name. The film will be produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film, along with Communication Network.

