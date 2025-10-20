Sonam Kapoor celebrates Diwali with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, shares family pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated Diwali with love, light, and family.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to give fans a peek into her festive moments.

The video, posted by the 'Neerja' actor, featured her with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, and their adorable three-year-old son, Vayu. The video also included several heartwarming pictures from their Goddess Lakshmi Puja. Dressed in a stunning traditional outfit paired with statement jewelry, Sonam looked absolutely radiant. Anand and Vayu twinned in off-white kurtas.

Along with the post, the actress added a caption that read, "Our hearts (and home) are glowing a little brighter this Diwali. From our little family to yours wishing you love, laughter & light. Anand, Sonam & Vayu."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQBgOHMETiX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

On the work front, Sonam has won hearts with films like 'Neerja,' 'Raanjhanaa,' 'Veere Di Wedding,' and 'Delhi 6.' After the birth of her son, she took a break from films to spend time with her family. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller 'Blind,' directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor