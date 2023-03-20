Sonam Kapoor celebrates Mother's Day lunch with her friends in UK; Check out pictures

New Delhi [India], March 20 : Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated Mother's Day in the UK on March 19 with a lavish lunch party and shared some glimpses of the celebrations.

Sonam took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of her beautiful home and the lunch table which was decorated with yellow taper candles and flowers. She also posted her pircture in a red dress.

"Spending mothering day or (Mother's Day in the unites kingdom) with my friends and ushering in the new season by decorating the house inspired by the colours of spring," she said.

As soon as she shared the photos, fans showered love and blessings with heart and fire emojis.

Recently, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram and dedicated a special post to Sonam on the occasion of Mother's Day.

He penned a long heartfelt message that read, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional/social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it's really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom."

"In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations," he concluded.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for several years and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

