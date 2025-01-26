Sonam Kapoor dazzles in black outfit at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary runway show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : Actor Sonam Kapoor's glamourous style statement stole the spotlight at designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special 25th-anniversary show in Mumbai.

She turned the heads in her black attire with a voluminous feather jacket. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylist, Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam's couture attire included a pencil skirt that she teamed up with a top and a feather jacket.

She completed her look with a royal necklace adding more charm to her look.

Rhea took to Instagram handle to share pictures of her sister Sonam. She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial.. By @farhanhussain In @sabyasachiofficial couture and @dior Style @rheakapoor with @abhilashatd Beauty @namratasoni Hair @bbhiral #25yearsofsabyasachi"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu, many celebrities were captured at the event.

