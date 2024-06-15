Sonam Kapoor drops adorable video from Scottish birthday bash ft Anand Ahuja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Actor Sonam Kapoor, who turned 39 last week, shared a video of her birthday celebration in Scotland, thanking everyone for their well-wishes.

The 'Neerja' actress on Friday, took to her Instagram account to drop a video from her birthday festivities in Scotland.

The video shows Sonam enjoying the beautiful Scottish scenery with her husband Anand, son Vayu, and other family members. It also includes scenes of her cutting her birthday cake, enjoying a lavish meal, and posing for photos with her family.

Sonam expressed her joy at spending the weekend with her loved ones. She also shared how much her husband Anand and son Vayu mean to her, and praised her sister Rhea Kapoor for planning wonderful surprises, saying she felt like the luckiest sister.

She also mentioned feeling blessed to have loving parents and in-laws who always shower her with affection. Sonam thanked her friends who traveled to Scotland, calling them her chosen family for making her birthday special with their laughter and efforts.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8MX19Uq4CK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The caption of her post read, "Still reeling from the beauty of the weekend I've had with those I hold closest to my heart...Anand, you're my whole heart, and the memories we're making with Vayu are my most precious. Rhea, you plan the most fabulous surprises and I know I'm the luckiest sister in the world! I'm also the luckiest daughter with the most loving parents and parents in law who are always spoiling me with their affection. My friends who came all the way to scotland and made my birthday weekend the most memorable with your laughter and planning . I love you my chosen family. And my fans...you guys are the best! Your warm wishes and lovely messages made an incredible birthday even more special. Thank you all! Love and light, Sonam."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor recently starred in the crime thriller "Blind," which premiered on July 7, 2023.

