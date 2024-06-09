Sonam Kapoor gets first edition of Rabindranath Tagore's ‘Gitanjali' from hubby as birthday gift

Mumbai, June 9 On her 39th birthday on Sunday, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor received a thoughtful gift from her husband, Anand Ahuja, who gave her the first edition of "Gitanjali", a collection of poetry by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, published in India in 1910.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the iconic book and posted a heartfelt thank you note for her husband.

"Birthday present from my amazing husband... First edition of 'Gitanjali' by Tagore, translated into English. Thank you @anandahuja. I don’t know what I did to deserve you," Sonam wrote.

Sonam married her longtime beau Anand in 2018 after dating for nine years. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Sonam in the film 'Veere Di Wedding', also took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture of them posing and smiling at the camera.

“Happy birthday, darling Sonam. Love you and wish you all the happiness,” Kareena wrote.

'Veere Di Wedding', released in 2018, stars Kareena and Sonam along with Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, and Neena Gupta. The film tells the story of four friends, all young women, who are dealing with various issues in their familial and romantic relationships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor