Sonam Kapoor honors her mother who embodies ‘strength wrapped in softness’

Mumbai, May 11 On Mother’s Day, Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Sunita Kapoor, celebrating the incredible balance of strength and softness that defines her.

Reflecting on the powerful influence her mother has had on her life, the actress expressed how she has always seen unwavering strength wrapped in warmth and tenderness in her mother’s face. Through her post, Sonam highlighted how her mother’s resilience and love have shaped her into the person she is today. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the 'Neerja' actress shared that her mother’s journey has taught her that true motherhood transcends borders, beliefs, and faiths. Sonam even described her mother as a reflection of Mother India—a land where diversity is celebrated, where temples, mosques, churches, and gurdwaras rise together under the same sky.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress shared a series of photos featuring both her mother, Sunita Kapoor, and her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. Alongside it, she penned a heartfelt note that read, “In her presence, I have seen the face of strength wrapped in softness. In her prayers, I have heard every language of love. And through her journey, I’ve learned that true motherhood transcends faith, borders, and beliefs nurturing not just a family but the spirit of humanity itself. She is my mother, and she is also the reflection of Mother India A land where temples, mosques, churches, and gurdwaras rise together under the same sky… Where the language of love is spoken louder than the language of division.”

“The joy found under a mother’s shelter is unmatched in palaces. The paradise found at a mother’s feet cannot be found in the skies. — Harivansh Rai Bachchan On this Mother’s Day, I celebrate not just my Ma, but every mother who teaches us to embrace, include, and love. This is the India I believe in. This is the love I was raised with,” Sonam added.

This Mother’s Day, Bollywood celebrities flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, expressing their deep love and appreciation for the women who have played a pivotal role in shaping their lives. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Boney Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Nimrat Kaur, and Shilpa Shetty, stars across the industry shared touching messages honoring their mothers for their love, strength, and sacrifices.

