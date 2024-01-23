Sonam Kapoor makes heads turn at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

Paris [France], January 23 : Sonam Kapoor never leaves a chance to surprise her fans with her fashion statement.

On Monday, she attended the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week in an embellished velvet jacket, corset belt, and a pleated skirt.

She accessorised her outfit with a black Dior bag and a stunning pair of boots. Nude makeup with braided hair accentuated her look.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

