Sonam Kapoor misses her ‘unhuggy sister’ Rhea Kapoor

Mumbai, July 29 Sonam Kapoor seems to be missing her younger sister Rhea, whom she describes as “unhuggy” going by what the actress-diva has shared on social media.

Sonam took to Instagram stories and shared a meme titled “Me trying to give my unhuggy sister a hug.”

The meme humorously depicts an individual attempting to hug another, only to be pushed away.

Sonam captioned it: “@rheakapoor miss you.”

In other news, Sonam earlier this week made news after dining with business tycoon Sunil Mittal's daughter, Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, in London.

The actress reshared Eiesha's Instagram story, showcasing a sophisticated evening.

Known for her fashion sense, Sonam also shared insights about her approach to borrowing clothes.

The actress noted that while she bought many clothes when she was younger, borrowing them from designers proved to be more practical, something that was common internationally but not in India.

Sonam remarked, “I realised people didn't often borrow clothes, so I started borrowing them. It didn't make sense to buy everything all the time. I did buy a lot, but borrowing was more practical.”

The daughter of veteran star Anil Kapoor, Sonam began her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 'Black'.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with 'Saawariya' and later appeared in popular films such as 'Pad Man', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Sanju', and 'Blind'.

