Sonam Kapoor ponders over creative Indian English phrases

Mumbai, July 20 Actress Sonam Kapoor reflected on the uniqueness of the Indian English phrase "tight slap" by sharing a snippet from Sandeep Nulkar’s book 'Mind it!: A Tongue-in-Cheek Look at How Indian English Can Amuse and Even Confuse'.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories and shared an article.

The article, titled "A ‘tight slap’ only exists in Indian English. Everywhere else, they hit ‘hard’," references Sandeep’s book.

The book explores how Indian English can sometimes amuse or confuse. It presents a collection of over 100 classic "Indianisms."

Sonam, who did not caption her post, is known for her thoughtful social media reflections.

The actress, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'.

She made her acting debut in the 2007 romantic drama 'Saawariya, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights.

Sonam has since starred in movies such as 'Delhi-6', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Mausam', 'Raanjhanaa', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

In 2016, she played the lead role of Neerja Bhanot in the biographical thriller 'Neerja', directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh.

The film, which also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri, and Jim Sarbh, depicted the real-life event of the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, by the Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam has also appeared in 'Pad Man', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Sanju', and 'Blind'.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, and the couple has a son named Vayu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor