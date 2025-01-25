Sonam Kapoor reveals what she detests wearing

Mumbai, Jan 25 Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has revealed that she hates wearing false eyelashes.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories, where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done. In the clip, the actress' make-up stylist is seen applying mascara to her lashes, and the the diva is heard saying, “I don’t think anybody hates wearing eyelashes as much as I do.”

The actress then went on to write: “I hate wearing false lashes... the girls who wear coloured lenses and lashes together I want to give you a trophy.”

Sonam always brings her best fashion foot forward on social media. Just a few days ago, she posted a video flaunting her latest pair of sweatpants. Posing in an all-black tracksuit with a white crop top, she wrote, "@rheakapoor love my sweats."

The actress has recently joined the ranks of Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron and Wimbledon champion Venus Williams for luxury label Dior’s first campaign of 2025.

Additionally, Glenn Close, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike, Venus Williams, and Xin Liu have also joined as the new faces of Dior Capture Femininity. The campaign is an attempt to reinvent Capture, Dior's pioneering line.

Sharing her views on her recent collaboration, Sonam said that Dior and she have shared a long-standing relationship.

“I’ve always been drawn to how the brand blends its incredible legacy with the pulse of today’s world. It’s about being authentic and also evolving with today’s times and Dior Capture is just that. Through extensive pioneering research, Dior has brought to life this unique serum with Dior’s floral science."

On the work front, Sonam has been roped in to be a part of "Battle for Bittora", an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name, the project has been produced by Anil Kapoor Films Company banner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor