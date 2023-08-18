Sonam Kapoor says dad Anil Kapoor her "main motivator"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Veteran actor Anil Kapoor acts as a constant source of motivation for his daughter Sonam Kapoor.

Sharing how her father inspires her every single day, Sonam said, "There is so much to learn from my dad, he is my inspiration, my main motivator. He has been working for almost five decades now and yet, each day he is excited like it is his first day at work! I wish I can always be like him because even I want to work for as long as I can too.”

She added, “My father has set the benchmark too high for his children as well as fellow actors in the industry with his dedication to the craft, fitness as well as the desire to entertain people for as long as he can. I also want to work and keep doing interesting and diverse work always! Once an actor, always an actor, they say! Being on set is my happy place. Being in front of the camera is pure joy.”

Taking inspiration from her father, Sonam can't wait to get back on sets and put her best efforts into her upcoming projects.

"I’m now raring to go with my upcoming projects. I’m very excited to be on the sets again post my pregnancy. I want to balance my work life and also devote time to family in equal measures going forward. I’m scheduling my life in such a way that I can work on two projects year on year and keep being an actor! I think I’m in this headspace and confident to pull this off because I have seen my father do it for so many years, balancing work and family beautifully," she shared.

Sonam was recently seen in 'Blind' film.

