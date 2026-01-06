Sonam Kapoor says ‘knight in shining armour’ Anand saves her from ‘myself all the time’

Mumbai, Jan 6 Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor poured her heart out for husband Anand Ahuja, calling him her “knight in shining armour” who is always there to steady her through life’s highs and lows.

Sonam took to Instagram stories, where she shared a post about “The zodiac signs saving the world in 2026” which included “Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius.”

She added the caption: “@anandahuja always my knight in shining armour.. saving me from myself all the time.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

The actress is all set to welcome her second baby. She took to social media on November 20 when she shared the news with the world.

Sonam shared a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The actress is seen lovingly holding on to her blossoming baby bump.

She captioned the post: “MOTHER.”

Rumours about Sonam’s second pregnancy started doing the rounds in October. At that time as per rumours, Sonam was in her second trimester of pregnancy.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007. She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaal successes with supporting roles in the biopics Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora,” but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor