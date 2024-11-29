Sonam Kapoor says she misses London: Can’t wait to see you

Mumbai, Nov 29 Bollywood fashion diva and globetrotter Sonam Kapoor says she misses London, where she has a luxurious apartment in West London's Notting Hill, and added that she “can’t wait to see” it again.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a post, which mentioned that “London has been ranked the best city in the world for the tenth year in a row.”

Captioning the post, Sonam professed her love for London.

“I miss you so much london can't wait to see you,” she wrote.

Sonam is married to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. The two had gotten married in 2018 after years of dating. The two welcomed their son Vayu in 2022. Sonam divides her time between India and UK with her family.

On November 27, Sonam gave her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, a shout-out.

Calling them her “favourite people” in the world, the actress reshared her father’s post about their visit to Taj Mahal, in Agra.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Neerja' star wrote in the caption, “my favourite people in the world@kapoor.sunita @anilkapoor thank you god for my parents.”

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor recently spent quality time at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The actor shared pictures from their visit, capturing their special time at the historic site on his Instagram.

Sharing the images, Anil captioned, ““Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved.”― Alain de Botton, On Love.”

Talking about Sonam’s work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora," which is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name.

