Sonam Kapoor shares beautiful pictures from new home in Mumbai, celebs shower wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday shared a string of beautiful pictures from her new house in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared the pics which she captioned, "We moved into our new house this week .. our hearts are filled with joy and hope and we can't wait to make new memories here."

In the pictures, Sonam could be seen sitting on a chair in her new residence and donning traditional attire.

Soon after she shared her life update, he friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart hearts emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Actor Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling."

Sonam's father Anil Kapoor dropped a red-heart emoticon.

Actor Esha Gupta wrote, "Stunning you.. congratulations."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam has signed two new projects.

The actor said recently, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

