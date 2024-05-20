Sonam Kapoor shares her ‘simple routine’ of getting ready for narrations and meetings

Mumbai, May 20 Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her "simple" makeup routine for narrations and meetings.

Sonam took to Instagram and showed the steps of her "get ready with me" video.

In the clip, she starts with moisturiser to massage her face, then uses serum and a primer.

Next, Sonam moves on to colour correction, followed by a little bit of foundation and concealer. She sets the makeup under her eyes with loose powder.

The actress then contours her face, adds warmth to her eyelids, sets her brows, and adds a dash of blush and highlighter. She curls her lashes before applying mascara and finishes with a nude-toned lip colour.

For the caption, Sonam wrote: "Getting ready for the day! This is my simple routine for a day of narrations and meetings. Spot the product and comment below."

The actress also asked for recommendations for "good quality products."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor