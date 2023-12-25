Sonam Kapoor shares pictures from her Christmas celebration with husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu

London [UK], December 25 : Actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday shared pictures from her Christmas celebration with her husband Anand Ahuja, her son Vayu and other friends.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Festive season with the best...."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1RuZwzq_hF/

In the first picture, Sonam could be seen looking at her son, as her husband Anand Ahuja holds him.

In another picture, the trio could be seen sitting in front of the decorated Christmas tree.

Sonam and Vayu are seen twinning in black outfits.

The 'Neerja' actor also shared some happy moments with her friends.

Lastly, she shared a picture of Vayu looking at a Christmas tree. He wore a grey sweater paired with grey pants and sneakers.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja rang in their son Vayu's first birthday in August this year in Delhi.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam was last seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor