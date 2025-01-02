Sonam Kapoor shares sneak-peek of her New Year celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Actor Sonam Kapoor welcomed the New Year 2025 with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

Sonam shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late new years greetings... but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor.. also special mention to @estellemanor @eieshabp @sharanpasricha this is one the best hotels we've been too.. and the most beautiful. Beyond world class.."

In the pictures and video, Sonam can be seen enjoying a beverage with Anand. Another picture was of a well-decorated Christmas tree.

The third video showed the mother side of Sonam, holding Vayu in her lap.

She smiled while looking at the camera and the little one was seen enjoying the scenic view out of the car.

In one of the pictures, Vayu can be seen enjoying a toy car ride with his father.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEUvNXJoSXA/?img_index=6

As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, fans bombarded the comment section with love for Vayu by dropping heart emojis.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

