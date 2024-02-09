Sonam Kapoor shares special video to celebrate 6 years of 'Pad Man'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : On the sixth anniversary of the film 'Pad Man', actor Sonam Kapoor walked down memory lane and shared a behind-the-scenes video to mark this day.

Taking to Instagram story, Sonam treated fans to a video featuring herself, R Balki, Akshay and other stars.

The video captured fun moments of the star cast while making the film.

The National Award-winning film 'Pad Man', helmed by R Balki, inspired by and based on the life of visionary Arunachalam Muruganantham, was one of the most empowering stories in Indian cinema.

The film, starring Akshay Kumar as Muruganantham, was a massive success at the box office. Co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, the movie was widely appreciated for both its clean storytelling and stellar performances by the cast.

Meanwhile, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. She has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

