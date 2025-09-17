Sonam Kapoor shares sweet moments with son Vayu across three cities

Mumbai, Sep 17 Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a series of adorable photos with her son, Vayu, celebrating their special bond.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress gave a heartfelt glimpse into her life as a doting mother across different cities. Sonam posted a couple of her photos featuring her candid moments with husband Anand Ahuja and their little son Vayu. For the caption, the doting mom simply wrote, “The month of August. The month of Vayu. In the three cities he calls home.”

The first image captures Sonam Kapoor playing with her son, Vayu, in the sand, while the second photo shows Anand Ahuja carrying their little boy on his shoulders. In a heartfelt video, Sonam is seen sitting on the floor with Vayu on her lap, as the mother-son duo enjoy some quality time together, with Anand also joining them. The final image shows the family striking a pose, with Sonam lovingly holding Vayu in her arms.

On August 30, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actress penned a heartfelt note for her son on his 3rd birthday. For the caption, Sonam wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby boy. May you always be this curious, kind, thoughtful and sweet. I hope you are always surrounded by so much love, music and. Mama loves you to the moon and back and again. @anandahuja.”

Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt birthday message for his grandson Vayu, expressing how the little one has brought immense joy and love to everyone since the day he was born.

“Happy Birthday, Vayu! From the moment you came into our lives, you’ve filled every heart with joy and love. Sonam, Anand, Nani, Dadi, Dada, Rhea Masi, Karan and Aki — watching the way you all come together around him fills me with so much pride.”

“Vayu is truly blessed to be surrounded by such thoughtful and loving parents and family. The way you care for him is a beautiful reminder of what truly matters in life. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and precious memories together. Love you all!," Anil added.

Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 after years of dating. The couple welcomed their first son in August 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor