Sonam Kapoor shines in black velvet dress at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Actor Sonam Kapoor attended the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 in style.

She looked stunning as she donned a black velvet dress. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Sonam completed her look with a pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor attended the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival event on September 27 and divulged that she "keeps some costumes from each set."

She is the brand ambassador for the options market 'Word To Screen' at the festival.

The fashionista looked stunning in a black pantsuit. She chose a natural makeup look and her hair open.

During the event, she said, "I always keep some costumes from each set. When I did Delhi-6, I wore long floral kurtas. then everyone started wearing it. From Prem Ratan Dhan Payo the colors I wore became trendy. There are some films that impact how people dress. Like, Sadhna ji, for example, wore short tight kurtas, which were very 60s-70s in style and Lolo has that body type."

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival returns with an impressive list of some of the top films from around the world with over 250 films spread over 10 days.

The festival will be held at the Jio World Centre, a convention, theatre and concert hall complex in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

It will run from today (October 27) to November 5.

The curation boasts over 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70+ South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000+ submissions for the South Asia programme.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

