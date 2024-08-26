Sonam Kapoor, Soni Razdan share inside pictures from Masaba Gupta's baby shower

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra, who are soon to embrace parenthood hosted an intimate baby shower on Sunday, which was attended by their friends and family. Several inside pictures and videos from the baby shower are going viral on social media.

Soni Razdan, who attended the baby shower with her daughter Shaheen Bhatt, treated fans with inside pictures from Masaba's baby shower on Instagram.

For the occasion, Masaba wore a light brown dress and a pregnancy glow was visible on her face.

One of the photos features Soni posing with Masaba and her mom Neena Gupta.

In the next photo, Masaba's husband Satyadeep Mishra joins the girl gang and happily poses with them.

Sharing the post, Soni wrote, "When you're with the loveliest in the world there is just no filter needed. Wishing the fabulous parents-to-be @masabagupta and @instasattu a super joy ride into parenthood."

Sonam Kapoor re-shared the baby shower pictures of Masaba on her Instagram story.

Clad in a beautiful brown saree with a white blouse, Sonam can be seen posing with the mom-to-be and her sister Rhea Kapoor.

In April, Masaba took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers.

"In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," she wrote, adding a couple of images.

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

She shared the grand frame including all the family members from both sides on that very day.

Captioning the frame as, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," Masaba re-defined modern relationships in a graceful way.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

