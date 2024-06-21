Sonam Kapoor to be only Indian to attend Dior Haute Couture Show in Paris 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Actor Sonam Kapoor is set to attend Dior's Haute Couture Fall/Winter Show in Paris, marking her as the only Indian celebrity invited to the prestigious event.

The show which will take place on June 24 will feature the latest couture collections from Dior, drawing top fashion names from around the world.

The 'Neerja' actress has become a regular fixture at international fashion events, including Paris Fashion Week, King Charles' Coronation, and the Cannes Film Festival, where she was the first Indian actress to attend.

A recent report listed Sonam among the most influential celebrities for luxury fashion brands in 2023, placing her alongside names like Zendaya and Kylie Jenner. Her presence at Dior's show continues this trend, showcasing her impact on the fashion industry.

Apart from her fashion credentials, Sonam has also become the sole Indian actor to be on the South Asia Acquisition Committee of the Tate Modern Museum.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor recently starred in the crime thriller 'Blind,' which premiered on July 7, 2023.

The actress is also preparing for two upcoming projects, with details to be announced soon.

