Sonam Kapoor wishes grandmother Nirmal Kapoor on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Actor Sonam Kapoor extended her heartfelt birthday wish to her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor.

She took to Instagram Story and shared an adorable click where Nirmal can be seen holding Sonam's baby Vayu in her lap.

She wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Dadi! Love you! @nirmalkapoorbombay."

Apart from Sonam, several members of the Kapoor family also wished Nirmal on her birthday.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor also wished her mother with a throwback and a family picture on his Instagram Stories. "Happy birthday Mom, we all love you," he wrote.

Producer Boney Kapoor posted a throwback picture and captioned, "Happy birthday mummyji."

Boney Kapoor's daughter and sister of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor dropped a recent and throwback photograph with her 'Dadi' on her Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday Dadi", she wrote.

Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor and has three sons namely Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and daughter Reena Kapoor Marwah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam has signed two new projects.

The actor said recently, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

