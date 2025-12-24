Sonam Kapoor wishes Happy Birthday to her 'hero & forever inspiration' Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actress Sonam Kapoor has compiled a special wish for her "hero and forever inspiration", dad Anil Kapoor, as he celebrates his 69th birthday on Wednesday.

Applauding her dad for his energy, discipline, passion, and love, the 'Neerja' actress shared, "Happy Birthday to my hero and to my forever inspiration (red heart emoji) Your energy, discipline, passion, and love for life amaze me every single day. (sic)."

The proud daughter added, "Grateful to be your daughter. Love you endlessly. @anilskapoor...The best dad in the world."

Sonam also shared a gamut of photos of her father, ranging from stills from his movies such as "Mr India", and "Woh Saat Din" to some precious family moments of Anil.

The album showed the photos of the 'Animal' actor with his children Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh Varrdhan, and also him being a great-grandfather to his grandkid Vayu.

Anil has been receiving a lot of love on his special day.

One of his close friends, Anupam Kher, also used social media to express his fondness for the 'Lamhe' actor.

Kher's heartfelt birthday message for Anil went like this, "My dearest, dearest friend, Anil, a very happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world, a long and healthy life, peace, success, more success. You are a great friend and a great person and a great anchor. (sic)."

Kher revealed that he truly cherishes his silent mornings together with Anil.

Expressing his gratitude for Anil's presence in his life in general, he added, "We have known each other for many years, and it took us a little time to understand each other fully. But my mornings with you, where you don't talk much, I don't talk much, are the richest moments of my life. I used to earlier say, as a joke, that you should put my name in your ration card, but that's not important now. I am there in your life. Thank you for being the person that you are. Kind, compassionate, concerned as a human being and as an actor, fantastic. Nobody likes you."

