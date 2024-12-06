Sonam Kapoor’s ‘breakfast of champions’ include coffee and croissants

Mumbai, Dec 6 Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is currently in Dubai and shared a glimpse of her “breakfast of champions”, which included coffee and croissants.

Sonam took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of her perfect cuppa Joe accompanied with some chocolate croissants, Swiss rolls and other bakery items.

“Breakfast of champions,” she wrote as the caption.

She then shared another picture of her coffee which had “Welcome Back Mrs. Kapoor” written on it.

The diva captioned it: “Second coffee as it is so good here.”

On December 5, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a rare throwback picture featuring her grandmother.

Sonam shared a black-and-white photograph on her Instagram stories, featuring herself as a toddler with her grandmother. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Miss you Nani.”

In the picture, a young Sonam Kapoor, just a toddler, is seen sitting comfortably in her Nani’s arms. The image beautifully captures the timeless bond between the two, with Sonam's maternal grandmother holding her with an expression of pure love and pride.

In 2017, Sunita Kapoor’s mother and Sonam’s grandmother, Duru Hingorani Bhambani, passed away at the age of 89. Sonam shared an emotional tribute following her grandmother’s passing, expressing her deep love and affection through a heartfelt message.

Sharing a picture from her childhood, Sonam wrote, “Love you Nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything… 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017. Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani—always in our hearts.”

Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, also posted a throwback picture from her childhood with their Nani, captioning it, “What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength, Nani. I love you forever. #Duru.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor