Sonam Kapoor's New Year wish is all about family

Mumbai, Jan 2 Sonam Kapoor recently treated her fans with a special New Year wish.

The 'Neerja' actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a sneak peek into her life in 2024. In the first picture, we can see that the actress is enjoying a good time with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Sonam also shared a short video of her car ride with son Vayu. The last still of the post featured Anand Ahuja with little Vayu. Sonam also penned a special note, thanking her family for a very special trip, "Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late new years greetings… but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor also special mention to @estellemanor @eieshabp @sharanpasricha this is one the best hotels we’ve been too.. and the most beautiful. Beyond world class..."

Prior to this, Sonam shared a few snippets of her Christmas celebration with her loved ones in London. The wholesome Instagram post that included Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rhea along with their friends was captioned, "What a merry Christmas! What a lovely month! Friends and Family and a whole lot of love!"

As far as Sonam's work is concerned, the diva will next be a part of "Battle for Bittora." The drama will be a cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name. Anil Kapoor Films Company banner is financing the film. Going by the reports, Sonam's sister and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor bagged the film rights to the book. The book talks about an animation expert who suddenly finds herself running against an ex-royal in the elections for Bittora.

