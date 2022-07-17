Sonam Kapoor's star studded baby shower called off?

Mom to be Sonam Kapoor who arrived in India from London for a star studded baby shower has apparently cancelled her star studded baby shower due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. A few days ago, customised hampers and invites for the baby shower were sent to the guests, and the occasion was supposed to be celebrated at former Miss India Kavita Singh's bungalow, Bandra. Now, as per the report in Times Of India, the event has been called off, as the family doesn't want any health issues for Sonam or the baby.

Earlier, the actress had a baby shower in London, and the images from the occasion went viral. Sonam Kapoor posted previously unseen photos from her baby shower on Saturday. Sonam shared pictures of her, her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, and her visitors on Instagram. Her baby shower in London was a fairytale affair. It was held in a garden and had customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest. Her sister Rhea Kapoor had flown to London for the function. Sonam and Anand announced in March that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared pictures from a photo shoot and wrote "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

