Sonam Khan opens up about her ‘secret crush’ on Mithun Chakraborty

Mumbai, Oct 17 Actress Sonam Khan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she opened up about her childhood ‘secret crush’ on legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Sharing the amusing and sweet memory, she gave a glimpse into her early admiration for the iconic star. On Friday, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback image featuring her and Mithun. In the caption, Khan shared a heartfelt and nostalgic memory about working with Mithun Chakraborty. She explained that he was the only co-actor she felt nervous around because she had grown up admiring his work and was completely in awe of him. She revealed that he never knew she secretly had a crush on him, which added to her nervousness.

Sonam also praised his kindness and grace, describing them as unmatched. She wrote, “Once a superstar, always a superstar with a heart of gold. @mithunchakrabortyofficial I signed a movie with Sir before my first film was even released, which was a huge deal for me as a complete newcomer. Thanks to his kindness, no audition was required.”

“He was the only co-actor I was nervous to work with because I was completely in awe of him, having grown up watching his movies. (Sir didn’t ever know, that secretly I had a crush on him which made me more nervous) Sir’s kindness and grace were, and always will be, a class apart. Years later, I met him at the Coimbatore airport when we were both heading to Ooty. Sir invited me for a seven-course lunch at his beautiful hotel, The Monarch. He was the same gracious gentleman I had met at the start of my career. Truly a superstar with a heart of gold. #mithunchakraborty #sonamkhan #aakhrighulammovie #throwbackmemories,” added Sonam Khan.

Work-wise, Sonam has appeared in a string of films, including “Tridev,” “Mitti Aur Sona,” “Kroadh,” “Kodama Simham,” “Ajooba,” “Fateh,” and “Vishwatma.”

