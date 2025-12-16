Sonam Khan recalls how Shashi Kapoor supported her by shutting down everyone on sets of ‘Ajooba’

Mumbai, Dec 16 Actress Sonam Khan took a walk down memory lane as she shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes story from the sets of her film “Ajooba.”

She recalled how the legendary actor and filmmaker Shashi Kapoor came to her rescue during a chaotic dance shoot. Sonam Khan recalled how the veteran actor stepped in during the shoot and told the choreographer to give her easier dance steps. Taking to Instagram Khan posted a throwback video of her song “Main Matti Ka Gudda” from the film. The track also features the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

In her caption, Sonam Khan described the overwhelming experience of shooting the song in Jaipur, where over 400 people would gather to watch the filming. She revealed that with no social media or internet at the time, spotting actors in public was rare, and the constant crowd made it difficult for her to concentrate on her dance steps.

Sonam highlighted how Shashi Kapoor noticed her struggle and stepped in, instructing the choreographer to simplify her dance moves. The actress wrote, “This song #meinmattikagudda from #ajoobamovie was shot in Jaipur. Before we could say ‘Jack Robinson,’ a crowd of 400 plus people were watching us! There was no internet or social media then, so sighting actors were a rare occurrence. As a result, I literally had to be whisked away by police to my hotel after pack-up every day. It was overwhelming, surrounded by the crowds and police all over the place. As a result, I kept forgetting my steps because I was getting super distracted by nonstop cat calls, looking at the situation the great.”

“#shashikapoor sir stepped in. He told the choreographer to give me easier steps. When the choreographer asked, ‘Why is she an actress if she can’t dance?’ Shashi sir replied, ‘Take it easy, she is just a kid.’ That shut everyone up. I ran and hugged him immediately. #shashikapoor sir #rishikapoor sir #bhanuathaiya ma’am #sonamkhan #throwbackmoments,” added Sonam.

“Ajooba,” the 1990 superhero film, produced and directed by Shashi Kapoor, starred Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role along with Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Shammi Kapoor, Dara Singh, Amrish Puri and Saeed Jaffery.

