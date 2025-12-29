Sonam Khan relives some cherished memories from her son Rolly's first birthday

Mumbai, Dec 29 As 2025 nears its end, actress Sonam Khan decided to take a trip down memory lane and relive some cherished memories from her son Rolly's first birthday, which she celebrated with her parents and her cousin sister, Uzma.

A stylish Sonam was seen posing in a floral sleeveless top with white shorts as she held her son in her arms. In other pictures from the post, the little one can be seen posing with his grandparents and aunt.

Dropping the last throwback of the year 2025, Sonam wrote on her Instagram handle, "Years change. Motherhood stays constant.

Here Sharing images of me as a 21 year old mother with my son Rolly, on his first birthday, along with my parents & my cousin sister Uzma. Last throwback of 2025. (sic)"

Sonam keeps on sharing such fond memories with the netizens through her posts.

Recently, she shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes story from the sets of her 1990 film “Ajooba.”

Sonam revealed that Shashi Kapoor had come to her rescue during a chaotic dance shoot in the drama. He had asked the choreographer to give her easier steps for the song “Main Matti Ka Gudda”.

Sonam also talked about the overwhelming experience of shooting the song in Jaipur, where more than 400 people would gather to watch the shoot.

“This song #meinmattikagudda from #ajoobamovie was shot in Jaipur. Before we could say ‘Jack Robinson,’ a crowd of 400 plus people were watching us! There was no internet or social media then, so sighting actors were a rare occurrence. As a result, I literally had to be whisked away by police to my hotel after pack-up every day. It was overwhelming, surrounded by the crowds and police all over the place. As a result, I kept forgetting my steps because I was getting super distracted by nonstop cat calls, looking at the situation the great," Sonam recalled.

She added, “#shashikapoor sir stepped in. He told the choreographer to give me easier steps. When the choreographer asked, ‘Why is she an actress if she can’t dance?’ Shashi sir replied, ‘Take it easy, she is just a kid.’ That shut everyone up. I ran and hugged him immediately".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor