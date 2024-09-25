Sonam shares BTS of her getting ‘styled to perfection’ by ‘genius’ sister Rhea Kapoor

Mumbai, Sep 25 Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who turned biker chic at the Dior Spring-Summer 2025 showcase at the Paris Fashion Week 2024, shared some behind-the-scenes moments and said that she was “styled to perfection” by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting dolled up for the glitzy affair. At the fashion show, Sonam sported her dark side as she wore a black cotton long dress with a corset. It also had a voluminous shirt with puffed sleeves, along with gold buttons.

She completed her look with a black trench coat with floral cross-stitch embroidery.

She teamed up the ensemble with a pair of daring black knee-length leather boots and a septum ring.

For the caption, she wrote: “Springtime in Paris with Dior and my sister by my side – nothing better! Wearing the stunning @dior SS 2025 collection, styled to perfection by the one and only @rheakapoor, whose genius never ceases to amaze me.”

“Makeup magic by @namratasoni, effortless waves by @stephanelancien, and an incredible style team @abhilashatd, @chandnimodha_, @manishamelwani, and @niyatiij pulling it all together.

"Captured beautifully by @thehouseofpixels and @vaishnavpraveen, with moments immortalized by @shakeelbinafzal. Forever Paris, forever Dior, forever Rhea. #DiorSS25 #ParisianDreams #SonamAndRhea”

On the work front, the 39-year-old actress started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's “Black”. She made her debut in front of the camera in 2007 with the romantic drama “Saawariya” opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

After her debut, Sonam featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. She gained critical acclaim after her work in the 2016 biographical “Neerja” directed by Ram Madhvani.

The movie revolved around the real-life event-- the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

She was then seen in films such as ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

