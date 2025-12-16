Sonarika Bhadoria, husband Vikas Parashar name daughter Virika

Mumbai, Dec 16 Actress Sonarika Bhadoria and her businessman husband Vikas Parashar have revealed the name of their newborn daughter as Virika Parashar.

The name is an amalgam of Vikas’ “Vi” and Sonarika’s “Rika” culminating in “Virika”.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the couple described their little one as “brave and graceful” and “strong yet gentle,” offering a glimpse into the meaning and emotion behind the name they chose.

Posting pictures from the naming ceremony, Sonarika captioned the pictures: “Virika Parashar. Brave and Graceful. Strong yet gentle.”

Sonarika, who is known for her role in ‘Devon Ke DevMahadev', and her businessman husband Vikas Parashar got married in 2024 and announced that they are expecting their first child in September.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared pictures from the beach flaunting her baby bump and wrote: "Our greatest adventure yet (sic).”

Sonarika is also known for her role in the shows Prithvi Vallabh – Itihaas Bhi Rahasya Bhi and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, and the films Speedunnodu and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam.

She made her acting debut with Tum Dena Saath Mera, playing Abhilasha opposite Ankit Narang. She went on to play Princess Mrinalvati in Prithvi Vallabh – Itihaas Bhi Rahasya Bhi opposite Ashish Sharma and later portrayed Anarkali in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

The actress was also seen as Netra Sharma Singh in Ishq Mein Marjawan, opposite Arjun Bijlani.

Sonarika made her film debut with the Telugu film Jadoogadu opposite Naga Shourya. She then played the female lead opposite Bellamkonda Sreenivas in Speedunnodu, Her next release was Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam opposite Vishnu Manchu. She made her Hindi film debut with Saansein opposite Rajneesh Duggal.

She also made her Tamil debut with Indrajith opposite Gautham Karthik and was later seen in the Hindi film Hindutva.

