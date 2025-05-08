Sonequa Martin-Green joins cast of 'Blue Bloods' spin off 'Boston Blue'

Washington DC [US], May 8 : The 'Star Wars: Discovery' actress Sonequa Martin-Green has joined the cast of 'Boston Blue' (working title), CBS upcoming spin off of the popular drama series 'Blue Bloods', reported Variety.

The actress will play the role of detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family, who is partnered with detective Danny Reagan played by actor Donnie Wahlberg in the series, as per the outlet.

The news was announced by Wahlberg and Martin-Green themselves at a CBS press briefing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where the network also unveiled its full 2025-2026 schedule, reported Variety.

The actress expressed her gratitude to the makers for casting her in drama 'Boston Blue'.

"We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long. And I feel that we'll love the Peters too. I'm super excited for this partnership, and to be back in a CBS family and in this family, your family. It means a lot, and I'm grateful for it. I think we're going to have a good time," said Martin-Green as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, Wahlberg, who is an executive producer on 'Boston Blue,' noted that Martin-Green was "not the first choice the only choice" for the role of detective Peters in the series.

"One thing about 'Blue Bloods' and how beloved it was is because there are so many law enforcement families in this country. There's not just the Reagans," he continued. "They're in every state, every city, every town, everywhere, and there are other families around that have stories to tell too. Danny's story will continue the Reagan family. You can't have Danny without Reagans there'll be connective tissue. But we're also going to get to discover a new family and and carry on the tradition of telling their stories," said Wahlberg as quoted by Variety.

Martin-Green gained fame with her role of Michael Burnham in 'Star Trek: Discovery' on Paramount+ (known as CBS All Access when the show began) and Sasha Williams in AMC's 'The Walking Dead.'

Her other credits include CBS' 'The Good Wife,' ABC's 'Once Upon a Time,' Fox's 'New Girl' and most recently in the film 'My Dead Friend Zoe.'

'Boston Blue' was greenlit in February following the 2024 cancellation of "Blue Bloods" after 14 seasons.

