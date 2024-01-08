"Song dedicated to special squad of Air Dragons": Siddharth Anand on 'Fighter' track 'Heer Aasmani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Filmmaker Siddharth Anand shared his idea behind bringing unconditional love for the skies through Air Force Pilot theme-based track 'Heer Aasmani' in his upcoming movie 'Fighter'.

Song composed by Vishal & Sheykhar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar, and sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak.

The song stands as a testament to the unswerving passion and dedication of IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation. With lyrics that weave a narrative of their deep-rooted love for the skies, 'Heer Aasmani' encapsulates the relentless pursuit and commitment that fuels these guardians in their tireless endeavor to defend our airspace.

Siddharth Anand shared, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special Squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an Air Force Pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."

'Heer Aasmani' has a very unique flavour. My vision was to have a song that is modern in presentation but has rustic vocals. The song beautifully came together, complete with an addictive guitar riff along with rooted vocals by B Praak. The end result is an unexpected synergy of music forms coming together in a soulful rendition."

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan on Monday treated fans with the song video and captioned it, "Whose nature is open sky, how is his story made on the ground? #HeerAasmani OUT NOW! Full song."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises strong action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

