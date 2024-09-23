Song 'Mere Mehboob' from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video out now: RajKummar Rao, Triptii Dimri bring energy to trippy track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' have released the new song Mere Mehboob, featuring actors RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

The song, which is composed by duo Sachin-Jigar, has a mix of energetic beats and melodies, with vocals by Shilpa Rao and Sachet Tandon and lyrics by Priya Saraiya.

The song is a sensuous and trippy track, with RajKummar and Triptii bringing their energetic chemistry to the screen. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Taking to his Instagram account, RajKummar dropped the video, with a caption that read, "Pesh hai Vicky Vidya ki aur se, dilon pe cha jane wala ek behtareen geet #MereMehboob Song Out Now!

#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo in cinemas on 11th October."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DAQ7iW9yf-K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

A few days ago, the makers also released the film's trailer, which offers a sneak peek into the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s.

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor