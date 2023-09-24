Soni Razdan has a special message for her daughters Alia, Shaheen Bhatt on Daughter's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Actor Soni Razdan shared an emotional and beautiful message for her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt on the occasion of Daughter's Day. She credited them for making her life “wonderful”.

Razdan took to her Instagram hand to share a series of pictures. In the first one, Alia and Shaheen can be seen together, while in another one she is seen herself with her daughter. And in the last, Mahesh Bhatt along with Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt could also be spotted.

Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Daughters Day … you make life so wonderful cannot imagine it without you all … Happy sons day too while we’re at it because somehow we always miss that one. Blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. Thank you a hundred times for the sheer joy you bring mostly without realising it or probably intending to @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @poojab1972 @rahulbhattuncensored”

After her post, Pooja Bhatt responded, “Ahhhh! So much love & gratitude for having you in our lives Soni”

Razdan keeps treating the fans with adorable pictures of family and friends. Previously, she posted a picture with Neena Gupta and film producer Anu Ranjan. She gave a catchy caption. Nights out After lights out Is what it’s all about..With my girls @neena_gupta @anuranjan1010 life wouldn’t be as ‘life-ly’ without you"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni Razdan is known for her work on films such as ‘Raazi,’ ‘Saaransh,’ ‘Nazar,’ and ‘Daddy.’

Soni Razdan is married to Mahesh Bhatt and has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

