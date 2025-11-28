Soni Razdan reveals Shaheen was like a mother to her at just two in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Nov 28 Veteran actress Soni Razdan revealed that her firstborn, Shaheen Bhatt, became a mother figure to her at the tender age of two.

Wishing her elder daughter on her birthday, Soni penned a heartfelt birthday post for her on Instagram.

Calling Shaheen her 'Uniquely special Brilliant Baby', the 'Saaransh' actress wrote, "My darling Shaheen, my first born, My uniquely special Brilliant Baby…Who became a mother to me, almost from the age of two. Whose fierce love and single minded insistence that only SHE could be the center of my being - made that a reality from the moment she angrily opened her eyes ( yes, she was too comfortable where she was, and didn’t want to be born at all) …And since we don’t really need words to communicate, you would know what I want to say to you. (sic)."

Soni wished that the coming year would bring her daughter some new beginnings full of freedom and lightness.

"You know that my love for you is too vast to be bound by a few words but since this is a birthday, wish, then to you, I wish the coming year brings resolutions and closure to what is meant to go - and new beginnings that will bring you freedom and lightness of being.

Happy Birthday I love you (red heart emoji)," she added.

For those who do not know, Soni tied the knot with acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on April 20, 1986.

The couple was blessed with their firstborn, Shaheen, on November 28, 1988, followed by their second daughter, Alia Bhatt, whom they welcomed in 1993.

Soni is also the stepmother of Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt's kids from his first marriage to Kiran Bhatt.

Shaheen is an author, screenwriter, and mental health advocate. She has written the book “I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier,” in which she has talked about her experiences with battling depression.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor