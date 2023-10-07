Soni Razdan shares what she "love the most" about being actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Soni Razdan said that it was because of her acting career that she got an opportunity to explore different locations.

She is shooting amid the picturesque location of Kashmir and has posted a picture sitting on a sofa in casuals.

While sharing the picture she wrote in the caption, "It's difficult to say what I love the most about being an actor. So many things which I won't bore you with. But sometimes it's just the ability to go to different places and shoot in lovely locations ! #kashmir #actorslife"

Fans also commented on her post. One of them wrote, "It really is one of the great things. The waiting around on set not so much"

Another wrote, "Enjoy in heaven of Bharat"

Previously, Razdan shared an emotional and beautiful message for her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt on the occasion of Daughter's Day. She credited them for making her life "wonderful".

Razdan took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures.

In the first one, Alia and Shaheen can be seen together, while in another one Razdan is seen herself with her daughter. And in the last, Mahesh Bhatt along with Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt could also be spotted.

Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Happy Daughters Day ... you make life so wonderful cannot imagine it without you all ... Happy sons day too while we're at it because somehow we always miss that one. Blessed to have these wonderful people in my life. Thank you a hundred times for the sheer joy you bring mostly without realising it or probably intending to @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @poojab1972 @rahulbhattuncensored"

After her post, Pooja Bhatt responded, "Ahhhh! So much love & gratitude for having you in our lives Soni"

Razdan keeps treating the fans with adorable pictures of family and friends. Previously, she posted a picture with Neena Gupta and film producer Anu Ranjan. She gave a catchy caption. Nights out After lights out Is what it's all about..With my girls @neena_gupta @anuranjan1010 life wouldn't be as 'life-ly' without you" Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni Razdan is known for her work on films such as 'Raazi,' 'Saaransh,' 'Nazar,' and 'Daddy.'

Soni Razdan is married to Mahesh Bhatt and has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

