Sonia Aggarwal’s brother Saurabh Aggarwal turns music director for her film; Pens emotional note!

Chennai, Jan 27 Actress Sonia Aggarwal’s brother Saurabh Aggarwal has now turned a music director and the first film that he has composed music for is his sister's upcoming film, Will.

Sonia Aggarwal took to X to make the happy announcement. She wrote, “Excited to announce that the audio rights for our #Will movie have been acquired by @NewMusicIndia. And proud to say the music is composed by my brother..Big things are coming Stay tuned! Starring @vikranth_offl @soniya_agg

A @Saurabh_music22 Musical Directed by #Sivaraman”

Soon, her brother put out a series of posts on X thanking his mom, his sister Sonia Aggarwal and the director of the film.

Music director Saurabh Aggarwal said, “Life begins with mothers, and so do our dreams! As I take this step into the world of music direction, it only feels right to dedicate my very first post to the one who made it all possible—my mom. She’s been my first teacher, my strongest supporter, and the heart behind every note I play. Every dream I chase has her love and guidance woven into it. This one’s for you, Mom Thank you for being my foundation, my inspiration, and my forever muse!”

He then penned an emotional post of gratitude to his sister.

Saurabh said, “A huge thank you to my sister, Soniya Agarwal, for being there for me at every step of my life. From childhood memories to this amazing milestone, you’ve been my constant source of strength, laughter, and encouragement. Your support means the world to me, and having you as part of this journey is a gift I’ll forever cherish. This movie wouldn’t be the same without you, and neither would I. Thank you for always being my rock!”

The young music director also thanked his director for the opportunity.

He wrote, “A special thanks to S. SIVARAMAN for believing in me and giving me the incredible opportunity to launch my career as a music director. Your trust and vision have made this dream come true, and I’m beyond grateful for your guidance and support throughout this journey. This poster represents not just the movie, but the beginning of everything—thank you for being a part of this special moment in my life.”

--IANS

mkr/

Chennai, Jan 27 Actress Sonia Aggarwal’s brother Saurabh Aggarwal has composed music for her upcoming film, Will, the musical rights of which have now been acquired by New Music India.

Sonia Aggarwal took to X to make the happy announcement. She wrote, “Excited to announce that the audio rights for our #Will movie have been acquired by @NewMusicIndia. And proud to say the music is composed by my brother..Big things are coming Stay tuned! Starring @vikranth_offl @soniya_agg

A @Saurabh_music22 Musical Directed by #Sivaraman”

Soon, her brother put out a series of posts on X thanking his mom, his sister Sonia Aggarwal and the director of the film.

Music director Saurabh Aggarwal said, “Life begins with mothers, and so do our dreams! As I take this step into the world of music direction, it only feels right to dedicate my very first post to the one who made it all possible—my mom. She’s been my first teacher, my strongest supporter, and the heart behind every note I play. Every dream I chase has her love and guidance woven into it. This one’s for you, Mom Thank you for being my foundation, my inspiration, and my forever muse!”

He then penned an emotional post of gratitude to his sister.

Saurabh said, “A huge thank you to my sister, Soniya Agarwal, for being there for me at every step of my life. From childhood memories to this amazing milestone, you’ve been my constant source of strength, laughter, and encouragement. Your support means the world to me, and having you as part of this journey is a gift I’ll forever cherish. This movie wouldn’t be the same without you, and neither would I. Thank you for always being my rock!”

The young music director also thanked his director for the opportunity.

He wrote, “A special thanks to S. SIVARAMAN for believing in me and giving me the incredible opportunity to launch my career as a music director. Your trust and vision have made this dream come true, and I’m beyond grateful for your guidance and support throughout this journey. This poster represents not just the movie, but the beginning of everything—thank you for being a part of this special moment in my life.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor